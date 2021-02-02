Report: Heat’s Meyers Leonard to have shoulder surgery and miss remainder of season

MIAMI – Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard could be missing some serious time.
The popular big man will undergo season-ending shoulder injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2021
Leonard had only appeared in three games for the Heat this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds.
He hadn’t appeared in a game for Miami since Jan. 9, listed as out each night with a shoulder injury.
Last season Leonard played a consistent role the Heat marched all the way to the NBA finals, averaging over 20 minutes in his 51 games played.
Miami is off to a troubling 7-13 start this season. The Heat’s next games are a pair of matchups against the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Arena on Wednesday and Friday. Both games have an 8 p.m. tipoff.