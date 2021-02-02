Report: Heat’s Meyers Leonard to have shoulder surgery and miss remainder of season

Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on January 9, 2021 in Washington, DC.

MIAMI – Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard could be missing some serious time.

The popular big man will undergo season-ending shoulder injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2021

Leonard had only appeared in three games for the Heat this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds.

He hadn’t appeared in a game for Miami since Jan. 9, listed as out each night with a shoulder injury.

Last season Leonard played a consistent role the Heat marched all the way to the NBA finals, averaging over 20 minutes in his 51 games played.

Miami is off to a troubling 7-13 start this season. The Heat’s next games are a pair of matchups against the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Arena on Wednesday and Friday. Both games have an 8 p.m. tipoff.