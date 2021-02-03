WATCH LIVE: House Democrats move to remove Greene from committee assignments

WASHINGTON – House Democrats are moving on Wednesday to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments after she referred to the Parkland school shooting as a hoax and harassed a survivor.

The House rules committee is debating the rule on the removal of Greene from House committees on the budget, and education and labor. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced there will likely be a floor vote on Thursday.

Greene pedals conspiracy theory that advocate violence, Rep. Ted Deutch said during the debate, adding that by assigning her to House committees Republicans are giving her a platform and normalizing her behavior.

“I have cried with the families of Parkland and I grieve with them,” Deutch said.

Deutch listed the names of the 17 people killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and said that he carries a piece of paper with their names in his wallet every day.