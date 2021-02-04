1 victim airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in Miami Gardens that led to one victim being airlifted to a nearby hospital.
The investigation is centered around a home in a gated neighborhood in the 300 block of NW 207th Street.
The gunfire rang out before 1 p.m., police say.
A medical helicopter was used to transport the victim to a trauma center, but the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.
If anyone has any information they are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
