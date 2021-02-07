Family, friends, colleagues gather Sunday to remember life of slain FBI agent Daniel Alfin

There were heavy hearts at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as people from all across the country gathered to honor slain FBI special agent Daniel Alfin.

Alfin, who was killed while trying to execute a warrant on Tuesday, was described as a genius in his craft, persistent in his work and having a sarcastic sense of humor.

Alfin’s family walked along the casket that was draped with an American flag over it as the memorial began.

FBI director Christopher Wray described Alfin as irreplaceable and a devoted FBI member who would do anything to catch a bad guy and anything for his family.

The 36-year-old Alfin was born in New York, but spent a lot of his life in South Florida, going to St. Thomas The Episcopal in Miami for grade school and Western High School in Davie, where he played in the school’s band.

Alfin joined the FBI in 2009, first serving in Albany, New York.

He worked a the FBI Miami office since 2017, where he was dedicated to catching cybercriminals preying on children.

Ad

At an apartment on Tuesday morning, Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were serving a warrant for David Lee Huber, who was the focus of a child porn investigation.

Huber was watching from home surveillance cameras and opened fire, wounding three and killing Alfin and Schwartzenberger.

Huber then turned the gun on himself.

After a 21-gun salute, Wray handed the American flag to Alfin’s wife and son.

Helicopters then flew over the stadium and George Pior, the special agent in charge, talked afterwards about the importance of continuing the legacy of Alfin and Schwartzenberger.

The investigation is ongoing.