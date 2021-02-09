Calle Ocho, Carnaval on the Mile canceled due to ongoing pandemic

MIAMI – The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana announced Tuesday that this year’s Calle Ocho Music Festival and Carnaval on the Mile will be canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The iconic festival that brought fame to the Miami street has brought the Latino people, South Florida community, and tourists together to celebrate Miami’s unique and vibrant culture for more than 42 years and was the first major event in South Florida canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic,” a news release from the organization stated, referring to the Calle Ocho festival.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, which is a nonprofit organization that has helped underserved youth in South Florida for 45 years, has suffered financially over the past year due to the hardships brought on by the pandemic.

“The pandemic has affected the ability to carry out our largest special event fundraising initiatives,” said Jorge Fernandez, president of Kiwanis Club of Little Havana. “But we have made a promise to the community.”

Despite having to cancel its flagship events, the organization provided more than 40 college scholarships last year, as well as school supplies to more than 7,000 students.

The organization also provided more than 2,000 toys to underprivileged children in South Florida during the holidays and distributed more than 30,000 meals to families in need.

“It is disappointing that this will be the second year in a row without a Calle Ocho Music Festival, but public health is the priority,” the organization said in a news release. “We look forward to dancing in the street together again in 2022.”

Carnaval on the Mile is scheduled to take place from March 5-6 in 2022, and Calle Ocho is expected to be held on March 13, 2022.