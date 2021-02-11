Armed carjacking, shooting ends in crash in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Two people were injured Thursday morning after a carjacking and shooting in Florida City ended in a car crash in Homestead, authorities confirmed.

According to Homestead police, a suspect carjacked a man outside the Dollar General at 580 W. Palm Drive in Florida City and shot at the victim before taking off with his car.

Police said the victim was not hit.

Authorities said the carjacker then fled the scene and encountered Homestead police, which led to a short pursuit.

The suspect then crashed into a car, injuring both himself and someone in the other car. Authorities said both were airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, where one is listed in critical condition.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene of the crash.

It’s unclear at this time whether the Homestead Police Department of Florida City Police Department will take the lead in the investigation.