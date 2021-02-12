Antisemitic message sprayed at firehouse 9/11 statue

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – September will mark 20 years since the Sept. 11 tragedy.

A southwest Miami-Dade fire rescue station was renamed in honor of the first responder heroes killed that day, and Friday morning they found someone had scribbled hate in front of a statue right out front.

Spraypainted just inches from a memorial to those lost on Sept. 11, 2001 were the words “Jews did this.”

The statue itself is made from a piece of steel beam from the twin towers.

Firefighters at Station 3 were able to wash the words away, but the message brought pain all the way to the top of the county.

“I am horrified and sick to my stomach at this incident defacing a 9/11 memorial at one of our Miami-Dade fire rescue stations,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. “Antisemitism and hate crimes of any kind have no place in Miami-Dade County. We will not tolerate any abuse or intimidation of our Jewish residents or any of our communities, and I thank our Miami-Dade police department for their work to identify and charge those responsible for this crime.”

If you have any information about who did this, you are urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.