SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A robber entered a Chase bank in Kendall and took an undisclosed amount of money Thursday.

The FBI released photographs from the robbery that took place at approximately 1:30 p.m. at a Chase Bank branch located at 13745 Southwest 152 St.

According to the FBI, there were customers in the bank at the time of the robbery, but there were no injuries. The amount of money taken was not released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000.