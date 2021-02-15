Family, friends concerned after 21-year-old girl on Autism spectrum disappears

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A search is ongoing for a missing woman from Hollywood who has not been seen in days.

Noemi Bolivar was last seen on Thursday.

Loved ones are concerned she may be in danger and they’re hoping someone out there will recognize her and help bring her home.

Marycel Bolivar is beside herself, desperate for information on her daughter.

“This is totally out of character, she would never disappear on her own without saying something,” said Marycel. “She’s not that kind of runaway kid or anything. She’s a good girl.”

Noemi is on the autism spectrum.

Although she’s 21, she has the social maturity of a 15-year-old, but she is very high functioning and very bright.

In fact, she just graduated from Brigham Young University in Idaho with a degree in wildlife ecology.

On Thursday she told her parents she was going for a walk.

Karem Ryker is a family friend who has been helping look for Noemi.

“She doesn’t take anything with her, she’s not taking a credit card with her, she’s not taking a purse with her, she’s not taking a bag with a change of clothes or anything, she leaves with just her cell phone on her and her mask,” Ryker said.

So far they believe she walked from her parent’s home in Hollywood to Sheridan Street, where she caught a bus east to the Anne Kolb Nature Center. Noemi often liked to walk around and enjoy the wildlife.

Around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, her friends and family lost contact with her and haven’t heard from Noemi since.

Now they worry she may have been abducted.

“We decided that we would mobilize because we know in these situations, especially with human trafficking, that time is of the essence, “Ryker said. “Every minute counts.”

Noemi was last seen wearing a striped shirt, denim shorts and purple sneakers. She is approximately 5-foot-3 and 126 pounds.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Noemi or with any information on her whereabouts is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.