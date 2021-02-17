Boil water notice for several areas in Northeast Broward County

Several parts of South Florida suddenly became flooded Tuesday after heavy rain hit the region.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A boil water notice has been put into effect for parts of Broward County.

Due to a lightning strike at Broward’s 2A water treatment plant, water service was impacted for several thousand homes.

According to the county, the lightning strike “impacted the capabilities of the pumping station, which resulted in very little to low water pressure in all of Lighthouse Point, northern portions of Pompano Beach and parts of Deerfield Beach.”

A map of the affected areas can be seen below:

Boil water map (WPLG)

The county said residents of Coconut Creek may also be impacted if the water pressure continues to remain low.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until water pressure is restored to the entire system and a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.