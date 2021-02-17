Man fatally shot outside girlfriend’s apartment in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video captured a fatal shooting that occurred on Valentine’s Day in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, the victim was shot around 4:25 p.m. Sunday outside his girlfriend’s apartment building in the 1100 block of Northwest Third Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the victim, identified as Harry Garcon, 31, of Miami-Dade County, speaking with two males in the street just before he was shot by one of them.

Witnesses told police that Garcon approached the duo because he believed they were involved in the burglary of his car, which was captured on surveillance video the day prior.

Detectives believe the culprits may be juveniles.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Detective Jason Wood at 954-828-5344 or Detective Elijah Thomas at 954-828-6093. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

RAW FOOTAGE: Surveillance video captures vehicle burglary in Fort Lauderdale