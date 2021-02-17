Officers search for occupants of Maserati after I-95 crash in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers are searching for two suspects after several vehicles, including a blue Maserati, crashed on Wednesday while traveling northbound on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County.

According to Lt. Alex Camacho, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, the four occupants of the Maserati fled the crash scene near 151st Street.

North Miami Beach police officers detained two out of four suspects, Camacho said. The officers were near Thomas Jefferson Middle School at 525 NW 147 St., in Golden Glades.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Sandra Antonio contributed to this report.