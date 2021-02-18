Fort Lauderdale police discuss preparations to keep beaches safe during spring break

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Interim Assistant Police Chief Francis Sousa spoke to reporters Thursday to discuss how authorities will be working to keep the beaches safe and enjoyable for all over the next few weeks during spring break.

Spring break season is expected to kick off on Saturday, Feb. 28, and will continue through Sunday, April 18.

“The Fort Lauderdale Police Department encourages all visitors and local residents to educate themselves of the City of Fort Lauderdale’s municipal ordinances and special event procedures,” a news release from the police department stated.

Police said ride share drivers will be issued citations if they pick up or drop off passengers along State Road A1A.

The designated pickup/drop off location will be at Las Olas Oceanside Park at 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Below are some of the municipal ordinances relevant to spring break. Violators may be arrested or issued a notice to appear before a judge.

More information can be found by visiting https://library.municode.com/fl/fort_lauderdale.

• Possessing/serving/giving an alcoholic beverage to a person under 21

• Refusing to leave or returning to an establishment after being warned

• Possessing or displaying fraudulent identification card

• Possessing an open container of alcohol within a public place which is not an enclosed structure

• Causing a public disturbance while intoxicated

• Engaging in physical fighting or in violent, threatening behavior

• Public indecency; exposing sexual organs or female’s breasts

Police said the following measures will also be enforced while on beach property from the 900 block of Seabreeze north to the 1700 block of North A1A. Beach property is defined as the area between the water line and the westernmost sidewalk of State Road A1A within the City of Fort Lauderdale.

• The prohibition of tents, tables, and similar structures

• The limitation of live or amplified music

• NO ALCOHOL : Prohibition of possessing or consuming alcohol on the beach property.

According to authorities, electric or motorized scooters and other dockless mobility programs are prohibited on the barrier island during the spring break period.

Drivers who frequent the area are urged to seek alternate modes of transportation, such as public transportation of bicycling, during spring break due to the increase in visitors.