$5,000 reward offered for information about fatal shooting of mother, son

Diana Ceballos and her son, Alexander Garrido, were fatally shot in northeast Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people involved in the fatal shooting of a mother and son in northeast Miami-Dade.

The shooting occurred around midnight Wednesday in the area of Northeast 13th Avenue and 118th Street.

Miami-Dade police said the pair, identified as Alexander Garrido and Diana Ceballos, went to the area to meet up with someone when shots were fired.

Police said the shooter or shooters fled in a vehicle.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.