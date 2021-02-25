Nestlé approved to pump 1 million gallons of water a day from Florida’s popular Ginnie Springs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Nestlé Waters North America is projected to tap nearly 1 million gallons of water per day from the Ginnie Springs area for bottled water after a permit was approved Tuesday.

The permit was approved over the objections of environmentalists who argue it will continue the degradation of Florida’s natural resources, especially Ginnie Springs. Ginnie Springs is a popular area of water for swimming and recreational activities for locals and visitors.

The Suwannee River Water Management District Governing Board approved the permit application from Seven Springs Water Co. to aid Nestlé with expanding its bottled-water operations in Gilchrist County.

It is projected that Nestlé will tap 400 million gallons of water a year from the Ginnie Springs area.

However, some environmentalists are planning to challenge the decision.

According to Joe Little, an attorney representing Florida Defenders of the Environment and Our Santa Fe River, his groups will discuss plans to legally challenge the permit for failing to provide a monetary benefit to the state of Florida.