WATCH: Brazen thieves ambush car in Pollo Tropical drive-thru

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A crime caught on camera shows two brazen thieves that ambushed a driver who was ordering food at a Pollo Tropical.

One of the robbers was seen pointing a gun at the victim at the drive-thru near Southwest 152nd Street and Southwest 116th Avenue.

The other thief could be seen on surveillance video banging on the passenger door with a brick.

(See video from Miami-Dade Police below.)

According to Miami-Dade Police, the pair took off in a gray Dodge Challenger. That same car was caught on other surveillance cameras just hours before casing a jewelry store on Southwest 122th Avenue and 8th Street .

The men waited for the victim to leave the jewelry store, where he was followed to the fast-food restaurant.

The suspects grabbed a satchel from the victim that was on his lap, which contained $9,000 and also took a gold chain worth $10,000, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.