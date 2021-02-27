Small plane forced to land on Krome Avenue

A small plane was forced to land in the northbound lanes of Krome Avenue.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A small plane was forced to land on Krome Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

It happened Saturday afternoon approximately 1.5 miles west of Miami Executive Airport, also known as Tamiami Airport.

According to the FAA, the plane is a single-engine Piper J-5A.

Authorities blocked off parts of Krome Avenue after the plane ended up in the northbound lanes.

Officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department and Florida State Troopers were at the scene after the plane landed.

There has been no official word on injuries but the pilot was seen walking around and appeared to be okay.

The FAA said it is in the preliminary stages of its investigation.