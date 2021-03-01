Hollywood police search for man in connection with 2 robberies

Man running away after robbery in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are searching for a man who they said robbed a CVS and Walgreens.

According to authorities, officers were called to the CVS at 6665 Taft St. shortly after 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22 after the business was robbed.

Police identified the robber as a Hispanic male between 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Authorities believe he is in his early 20s.

According to police, the man may be using public transportation and was last seen wearing a green and yellow hoodie with yellow print down the right sleeve, gray sweatpants with red and black stripes, black sandals, a black mask and blue gloves.

Investigators believe the man is also responsible for another robbery that occurred Feb. 16 at a Walgreens on U.S. 441 and Pembroke Road.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.