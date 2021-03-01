Police: Argument between brothers leads to shooting in West Miami Dade

(See video from the scene above.)

A verbal dispute between adult brothers left one man in critical condition after being shot multiple times and another taken into custody, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Police were called to Northwest 113th Terrace in West Miami Dade about a shooting inside of a home just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. A preliminary investigation determined that the brother had shot the victim after the two were involved in a verbal dispute, which then escalated into shots fired.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center.

The names have not been released. Police said they are continuing their investigation.