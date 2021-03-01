Walmart delivery driver dropping off groceries at Margate home leaves with previously delivered package

MARGATE, Fla. – A delivery man was caught on camera doing something unbelievable after dropping off groceries on the front porch of a South Florida home.

Security cameras captured the delivery man dropping off groceries from Walmart.

He then noticed a package that had been previously delivered.

The man looks over the package before picking it up and leaving with it.

“I was just so disgusted,” said victim Thamahr Alexis-Woon. “I was appalled that Walmart would send a delivery person to come to my home and steal. Period. I feel like they’re responsible.”

She feels that Walmart should take responsibility for the delivery person and their actions.

“How do I know it’s not going to happen again,” she asked rhetorically. “How do they screen their people that they’re hiring to deliver packages to people’s homes? How do they screen them to make sure they aren’t criminals? I feel like Walmart sent a criminal to my home.”

Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the man or has additional information to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.