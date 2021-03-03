Study investigates impact of exercise on Parkinson’s disease

WESTON, Fla. – A first of it’s kind long term study is underway designed to better understand how high intensity exercise may slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease.

Researchers have found that activities like cycling may improve motor function and stamina in patients with the disease.

“What the study has shown is that it seems to be an increase in the connectivity of some of the neuronal networks in patients with Parkinson’s disease,” said Dr. Nestor Galvez, a neurologist with the Cleveland Clinic Weston.

The study is currently in it’s second of 5 years.

And researchers are discovering another negative impact from excessive cigarette smoking, a condition called ‘smokers leg’.

The circulatory disease can cause a narrowing of the vessels and restrict blood flow to the lower limbs.

While many people with ‘smokers leg’ experience no signs or symptoms, others may have mild to severe pain when walking.

There are several medications to ease the pain and other symptoms but health experts said lifestyle changes should always be the first course of action.