Motorcyclist dies on Northwest 186th Street in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist died on Thursday after colliding with a red Toyota sedan on Miami Gardens Drive in Miami-Dade County.

According to Lt. Alex Camacho, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the sedan was traveling westbound on Northwest 186th Street and was trying to turn left into a shopping center near Northwest 67th Avenue.

It was about 1:10 p.m. when a man who was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Northwest 186th Street at a high rate of speed collided into the right side of the Toyota, Camacho said. He was ejected from the motorcycle, and he died on the road.

Authorities closed the eastbound lanes of Northwest 186th Street are currently shutdown.

LOCATION