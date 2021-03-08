Venezuelans in South Florida breathe sigh of relief as Biden grants protected status

DORAL, Fla. – President Joe Biden’s administration granted Venezuelans a Temporary Protected Status, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday.

Helena Poleo said this impacts a large community of migrants in South Florida who are fleeing the crisis in Venezuela. Most of them are thriving in the Doral and Weston communities.

Some were undocumented. Now the TPS, which can be renewed every 18 months, not only grants them employment authorization, but also the ability to travel in and out of the United States.

“They want to contribute to society and feel calm when they take their kids to school that they are not going to be deported,” said Poleo, who is among the many journalists who faced restrictions in Venezuela.

Former President Donald Trump signed an order on his last day in office to defer the deportation of Venezuelans for 18 months. Venezuelan migrants advocates said this wasn’t enough and were counting on Biden to issue the protection.

“Trump had four years to do this, but the Republican Party’s xenophobia got in the way of doing what is right,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said in a statement.

There have been efforts in Congress to help the Venezuelan community. In the House, Rep. Darren Soto introduced the bipartisan Venezuela TPS Act of 2021 on Jan. 4. Sen. Robert Menendez, the chairman of the foreign relations committee, introduced a companion bill on Jan. 26.

Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio celebrated Biden’s decision saying there is a need for action that will ensure that the migrants’ temporary status in the U.S. does not become a permanent one.

“Great news for the Venezuelan people,” Scott wrote. “We must continue to do everything in our power to save Venezuela from this tyrannical dictator.”