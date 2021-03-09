Man killed, woman critically injured in northwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 74th Street.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said officers arrived at the scene to find that a man and a woman had been shot.

He said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

No other details were immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.