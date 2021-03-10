Man admits to smashing out back window of marked patrol car

Man admits to smashing out windows of marked patrol car – A 29-year-old man is in jail after admitting to vandalizing a marked patrol car.

According to Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 2100 Block of North D Street in Lake Worth Beach about a vandalized PBSO car.

Police found the back window of the patrol car smashed and other damages.

The investigation led deputies to John-Smith Saint-Eloi, who admitted to the crime during an interview with police.

Saint-Eloi was arrested Tuesday.

He is facing charges for criminal mischief and damaging property worth $1,000 or more and another charge of damaging property over $200 and under $1,000.

He is being held in Palm Beach’s main detention center.