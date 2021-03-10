You can buy Miami Heat cookies thanks to Oreo’s latest collaboration with the NBA

MIAMI – The perfect snack to sit back and munch on while watching the Miami Heat play on TV has just arrived — the Miami Heat logo will be featured on an Oreo cookie.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced their latest collaboration with the famous Oreo cookie with the launch of limited-edition NBA Dynasty Oreo cookies. The cookies will be available starting March 29 and will feature the logos of the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and the Golden State Warriors on the cookies themselves.

The limited-edition cookie comes with the announcement of Mondelez International’s four-year licensing and marketing partnership with the NBA. According to Forbes, the four-year deal is Mondelez’s first partnership with a U.S. professional league since a licensing agreement was made in 2015 with Major League Soccer.

In another first for “America’s most loved cookie,” this limited-edition pack of Oreo cookies will be scannable. According to Forbes, each NBA Dynasty Oreo cookie will be scannable on TasteGreatnessVIP.com, where fans will be able to watch history-making NBA clips from each team’s dynasty, as well as enter a sweepstakes to win a trip to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.