Car ends up on side after crashing into home in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A driver was injured Thursday afternoon after crashing their car into a home in Davie, authorities confirmed.

Davie police and Fire Rescue officials responded to the scene in the 9300 block of Old Orchard Road.

Sgt. Kelvin Urbaez said the driver sustained minor injuries and was removed from the vehicle.

He said the home was evacuated and no one inside was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The structure of the home is being evaluated by Davie Fire Rescue personnel.

No other details were immediately released.