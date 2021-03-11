Daylight savings time begins this Sunday

City of Miami skyline. Photo: City of Miami on Instagram. Photographer: Visuals by Luis (@visuals.by.luis on Instagram).

MIAMI – Leaving work at 5:00 p.m. just to get on the highway to head back home in total darkness probably isn’t one of the highlights of winter (even in South Florida). However, we have good news: you’ll be able to turn your clocks one hour ahead as daylight savings time officially begins this Sunday, March 14.

On March 14, at 2:00 a.m., all clocks must be turned one hour ahead to 3:00 a.m. local daylight time instead (although most smartphones and smart appliances will do this for you. What a blessing).

According to The Weather Channel, starting March 14, South Florida residents can expect the sun to set at around 7:30 p.m., meaning there will be twilight light up until roughly 7:50 - 8:00 p.m.

Therefore, the start of spring and summer is officially here, and it’s safe to say South Florida is excited. This post from the Instagram account, ONLY in DADE, has racked up over 14,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Ad

Although this means the sun will rise at 7:30 a.m., the extra hour of darkness in the morning means summer is almost here.

Expect late sunsets throughout daylight savings time from March 14 up until 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.