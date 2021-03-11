Miami Beach man posing as cosmetic surgeon, performs procedures, sexually assaults woman, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police are investigating if there are possibly more people who have victimized by a man who claimed to be a cosmetic surgeon and performed procedures on a woman in his apartment before allegedly raping her. Brody Amir Moazzeni, 35, is also facing charges of after an altercation at a Bally’s gym with an ex-girlfriend.

Moazzeni was arrested Wednesday and charged with several felonies including sexual battery, practicing medicine without a license, drug dispensing without a license, forgery, and possession of controlled substances.

Police said that in late January, Moazenni met a woman through a mutual friend and told her he was a cosmetic surgeon. He invited the victim to his Lincoln Road apartment where he performed various injections to areas of her face, arms and legs, according to a police report. He also told the victim that he was a gynecologist and also performed cosmetic vaginal rejuvenations. After administering a “test” with a metal object, he told the victim she did not need the rejuvenation, according to the report.

Police stated that the victim had a reaction to the injections and Moazzeni invited her stay at the apartment overnight to allow for the swelling to subside.

The victim said Moazenni gave her an unknown drug, which made her lose her inhibitions. The victim said Moazenni then had sex with her and that it was not consensual.

An investigation into the allegations showed that Moazenni does not have a medical license in Florida. He also obtained his rental apartment by showing income from a paystub from Mt. Sinai Medical Center as an employee, but the document was determined by investigators to be fraudulent.

A search warrant was obtained and conducted on Wednesday, March 10, where inside the apartment, detectives found various controlled substances, as well as certificates from various medical schools. Moazenni told police that he graduated from a medical school in the Caribbean, but that he had not passed the required medical exams that would allow him to practice medicine in the United States.

He admitted that the medical certificates on the walls of his apartment were not real and were printed from the Internet. Investigators also found a device used for vaginal examinations consistent with the victim’s allegation of sexual battery.

The controlled substances found were obtained through the internet, according to investigators. During the search of the apartment, labels made that read “Adderall” were also found.

Moazenni admitted to performing “check ups” for people he knew or that would ask for his advice. He said he did not advertise as a practitioner but that all of his patients were referred to him by word of mouth.

He told investigators he was making part of his living from patients that visited him at his apartment.

Moazenni disputed claims by the victim of sexual battery and said that he had consensual sex with her various times.

On Tuesday, March 9, the day before Moazenni’s arrest, at 10 p.m. a woman called Miami Beach Police to report that she was being harassed by a man, who later was identified as Moazenni, at Bally Total Fitness, 1259 Washington Ave.

She said while she was at the gym, Moazenni walked behind her and started to scream at her, calling her names, and bumping into her while screaming at her. Once she was outside of the gym, Moazenni continued to yell at her and, while she was trying to record the incident with her phone, the defendant knocked it out of her hand.

She said as she was walking away, Moazenni threw coffee at her. She was able to capture it on video. She said the defendant had been harassing her.

Moazenni was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday, March 10, at his residence.