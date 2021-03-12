People in crowd throw bottles at officers in South Beach, police say

Miami Beach police officers and code enforcement officers are mostly focused on the area of Fifth and 16th Streets between Ocean Drive and Washington Avenue. FILE PHOTO

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – People in a crowd threw bottles at police officers on Thursday evening in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Officers were dealing with large crowds at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of 11th Street and Collins Avenue. Some of the rules they are having to enforce include arresting people who are drinking alcohol or smoking marijuana in public and social distancing.

Officers arrested at least three people. Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the department, said no one was injured.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, police officers are facing larger crowds during Spring Break season which ends on April 12th.

Police officers and code enforcement officers are mostly focused on the area of Fifth and 16th Streets, between Ocean Drive and Washington Avenue. All package liquor sales have to cease in the area after 8 p.m. The curfew remains in place from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

This is a developing story.