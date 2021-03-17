2 girls, woman rushed to hospital after car crash in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were rushed to hospitals on Wednesday afternoon — including an 8-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl — after a crash that remains under investigation.

The two girls were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital and a woman was taken by ground to Aventura Hospital & Medical Center. All are in stable condition, Miami-Dade police say.

Police say a man and a woman were detained at the scene. Authorities are no longer calling it a hit-and-run investigation.

The scene was at Northeast 10th Avenue and 145th Street. Witnesses say the victims were in a blue car that could be seen with significant damage. It has since been towed away.

A black BMW was also involved.

Two witnesses say they saw a Miami-Dade County police cruiser with its emergency lights on following the black car that was heading west on Northeast 145th Street before it hit the blue one shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade police confirmed they were trying to conduct a traffic stop on the black BMW, but it’s unclear why they were looking to pull the driver over.

“A Miami-Dade Police Department, Intracoastal District officer(s) operating a uniform patrol marked vehicle attempted to conduct an investigative stop on the subject vehicle. When the uniform patrol vehicle activated the emergency equipment in an attempt to stop said vehicle the driver of the subject vehicle attempted to flee,” a police public information officer said in an email. “The officer driving the uniform patrol vehicle deactivated its emergency equipment. A short distance later, the subject vehicle crashed into the second vehicle. The subject vehicle’s airbags deployed and an adult male and adult female were detained on the crash scene. At no time was there a pursuit of the subject vehicle.”

