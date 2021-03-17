Ex-Sen. Frank Artiles’ home raided in shill candidate investigation

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – A search warrant was executed Wednesday morning at the home of former Florida Sen. Frank Artiles as part of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office’s investigation into whether he illegally funded a planted candidate in the November election.

Sources say the warrant involves the search of his electronics, including his cell phone and computer, and a safe in the Palmetto Bay house might also be included.

Investigators are looking for evidence of Artiles’ possible communication with Alex Rodriguez, a shill candidate in the District 37 Florida Senate race, and whether there is evidence Artiles illegally funded a sham candidacy.

🚨Breaking: search warrant raid right now at home of resigned #Florida Sen. Frank Artiles re shill candidate he planted, Alex Rodriguez.

re: scheme to dupe voters/manipulate a Nov 2020 FL senate election.

Much to come... @WPLGLocal10

Background⏩ https://t.co/AncQuHuKME pic.twitter.com/gzl87cmDjJ — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) March 17, 2021

Rodriguez, the third-party candidate in that race, has the same last name as the Democratic incumbent senator Jose Javier Rodriguez, who narrowly lost to Republican challenger Ileana Garcia.

A Local 10 News investigation shortly after the November election found that Alex Rodriguez falsified his address on his campaign filing form, and that he didn’t fundraise or campaign for the position he was on the ballot for.

Prosecutors have been following the money and communications between Artiles and Rodriguez. Artiles resigned his state Senate seat in 2017 after using a racial slur among colleagues and amid reports that a former Hooters calendar girl and a Playboy model with no political experience were hired as “consultants.”

The raid at Artiles’ home wrapped up before noon, and the former state senator was still inside the house with his attorney.

