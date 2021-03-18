1 shot outside nightclub in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Thursday morning after he was shot outside a nightclub in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported outside Club Stereo along the 100 block of Southwest Third Avenue in in Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee Village.

According to Fort Lauderdale police Sgt. Deanna Greenlaw, the victim, who works in the area, was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery.

She said he is in critical, but stable condition.

Greenlaw said a possible suspect was taken into custody, but that person has since been released.

Witnesses told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer that a fight had broken out earlier inside the club, but it’s unclear whether that fight was related to the shooting.

“They came out the club, they were fighting, they came around the corner, and then we just heard gunshots,” one witness said.

Police say business owners reported an uneventful night, but some late night partiers at the scene described the early morning hours on Himmarshee as “wild” to Local 10 News and shared cellphone video of a man and a woman arguing just minutes before hearing the gunfire.

“I seen somebody run to a car and then I just heard shots,” one witness said.

Anyone who witnessed what led up to the shooting is asked to call detectives at 954-828-5771.