(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden speaks after meeting with leaders from Georgia's Asian-American and Pacific Islander community, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Emory University in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks at Atlanta’s Emory University on Friday, after they met with Asian American leaders to discuss the recent rise in attacks against the Asian American community.

(Watch what they had to say below)

The private visit came after shootings this week which resulted in the deaths of eight people, including six women of Asian descent.