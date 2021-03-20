Woman jumps to her death from I-95 overpass after crash, police say

MIAMI, Fla. – A death investigation is currently underway in Miami after a woman fell to her death early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a woman, driving a black Kia sedan, got out of her car and jumped off the I-95 overpass along Northwest 71st Street and Fifth Court. She died at the scene.

Investigators said that she was driving southbound on I-95 between 79th and 62nd streets when the car was reportedly involved in an accident, possibly a hit and run. A witness told police they saw the driver exit the car and jump.

