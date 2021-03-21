Broward County Transit bus shooting leaves 1 dead, shooter still on the loose, BSO says

WEST PARK, Fla. – A shooting on a Broward County Transit bus on Sunday afternoon has left 1 person dead and a gunman still on the loose.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday about a shooting on a bus near the intersection of Southwest 35th Street and South State Road 7 in West Park.

BSO and fire rescue responded where they located a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Deputies established a perimeter and canvassed the area for the shooter, but were unable to locate anyone.

Back at the scene, Local 10 News saw deputies speaking to witnesses who were aboard to gather information. The bus, now a crime scene, was towed away.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-8477.