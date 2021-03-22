2 killed, 1 injured in Plantation crash

PLANTATION, Fla. – Two people were killed and one was injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Plantation, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred in the 4300 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

Plantation Police Officer Chavez Grant confirmed that one other person was transported to a local hospital. His or her condition has not been released.

Eastbound and westbound lanes were closed on Sunrise Boulevard from Northwest 47th Avenue to North State Road 7 after the crash.

The cause of the accident wasn’t immediately clear.