Police: Woman attacks security guard, bites officers at CityPlace Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A Miami woman is facing multiple charges after she was accused of attacking a bathroom attendant and bouncer at CityPlace Doral, and biting two police officers.

Claudia Cardoso, 20, was arrested Sunday on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, aggravated battery and battery.

According to her arrest report, Cardoso and a friend had gotten into a fight with other women inside the bathroom at Copper Blues.

Doral police said Cardoso attacked and bit a bathroom attendant who tried to stop the fight and then scratched the bouncer in the face after he went inside to break it up.

Two female officers who were working at CityPlace were alerted to the incident and saw Cardoso and another woman, identified as Kaylee Alvarez, pushing and hitting the bouncer, the arrest report stated.

According to the report, Alvarez began hitting one of the officers who were trying to stop the women from attacking the bouncer and Cardoso latched onto the other officer’s left forearm with her teeth.

Police said Cardoso and the officer fell to the ground during the struggle.

“Simultaneously, while on the ground, Ms. Alvarez continued to hit and pull on both Sgt. Vazquez and Officer Pacheco,” the arrest report stated. “When they finally got off the ground with Ms. Cardoso, Ms. Alvarez continued to pull on Officer Pacheco and attempting to prevent them from affecting the arrest.”

Both women were ultimately taken into custody.

Police said Cardoso slipped out of her handcuffs while in the back of the patrol car and had to be taken to the ground for officers to regain control over her and place them back on.

While on the ground, Cardoso bit a third officer on the knee, her arrest report stated.

Cardoso was eventually placed back into the patrol car and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.