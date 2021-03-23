Miami is the no. 1 city in America with the worst termite infestation

MIAMI – If there’s one thing South Florida residents know to be true, it’s that living in the Sunshine State comes with great weather, beautiful sunsets, and, unfortunately, pests.

According to Orkin’s annual Top 50 Termite Cities List, the Magic City holds the number one spot for the third year in a row, with Los Angeles and Tampa coming in second and third.

The findings come from the National Pest Management Association, which estimates that termites cause more than $5 billion in property damage each year.

As the beginning of Spring is synonymous with the start of the homebuying season and termite season in South Florida, it’s important to understand the impact termites can have on your potential home.

As the real estate market has seen a boom in South Florida since the pandemic, Orkin treated more homes in Miami than in any other major city in the U.S.

The top 10 cities with the worst infestation are:

Miami Los Angeles Tampa Washington, DC Atlanta West Palm Beach New York New Orleans Orlando Dallas

