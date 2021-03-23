The Clevelander to re-open, offering ‘controlled environment’ spring break events

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida entertainment staple is re-opening its doors to the public.

The Clevelander announced that it will open on Wednesday, saying in a statement, “we look forward to welcoming everyone back in a safe manner.”

The popular food and beverage service provider on South Beach closed its doors last week amid the spring break chaos in Miami Beach over the past several days.

According to The Clevelander Management Team, the venue wants to provide a place for people to safely enjoy spring break, “instead of simply congregating on the streets.” The statement went on:

“As such, we want to do our part by programming low-key day time events and ambient level entertainment at the Clevelander over the next few weeks of Spring Break. We also urge the City of Miami Beach to follow our lead and start programming significant events in this beautiful city of ours during these challenging high impact periods.”

The Clevelander also stated that it has a zero-tolerance policy against violence and firearms, and that all patrons and employees would be required to comply with strict COVID-19 safety measures.

Those measures were not listed in the release.

