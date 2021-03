POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An afternoon shooting is under investigation in Pompano Beach. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 1:14 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Northwest Eighth Street.

At the scene, deputies said they found an adult female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue was dispatched and the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation into the shooting continues.