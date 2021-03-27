Driver causes three-vehicle crash on Federal Highway, leaves car and takes off running, police say

Hollywood Police say Anthony Velazquez hit two cars then fled on foot before police caught up with him.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Hollywood driver is facing several charges after a Friday night crash on North Federal Highway, where he hit the back of a car, which then hit another car, injuring two people.

Police said Anthony Valezequez, 25, then got out of his white Nissan Altima and took off on foot.

According to Hollywood police, Valzequez was driving southbound in the 900 block of North Federal Highway around 10:35 p.m. on Friday, March 12, when witnesses said that Valzequez didn’t slow down or stop behind a red Ford Focus. He hit the Focus, which then hit a red Toyota Corolla. One of the victims complained of neck, back and knee pain. A second victim complained of soreness. Both refused transport from Hollywood Fire Rescue that responded to the scene.

Witnesses said they saw Valzequez running westbound on Johnson Street. An officer spotted Valzequez on Fillmore Street, just east of North Federal Highway, where he was arrested.

He faces charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, careless driving, leaving a crash scene without giving information, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Police also discovered through their inquiry that he had an active warrant out of Broward County, but it was not revealed what the warrant was for, only that it was a misdemeanor offense.

Valzequez was taken to Memorial South where he was treated for minor injuries and was then transported to the BSO Main Jail.