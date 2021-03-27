Police: Car crashes into building in Hollywood, driver removes license plate and flees

A car smashed into a flooring store on Sheridan Street early Saturday morning. The driver got out of the car and fled the scene.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A good Samaritan was able to help police capture a driver who fled after the suspect smashed a car into a building.

Hollywood Police said that just before 5 a.m. Saturday, they received a call about a traffic crash at 2201 Sheridan Street. When police arrived, they found a car abandoned inside the Wholesale Flooring Depot building.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said that a preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Sheridan Street when it approached and went over railroad tracks, then became airborne.

Once in the air, the car landed 50 feet from the tracks, then hit a curb, which caused the driver to lose control. The car then traveled an additional 300 feet before it smashed into the flooring company building, making its way inside. No one was at the business at the time, according to BSO.

Once the car was stopped inside the building, a witness said the driver removed the license plate and took off on foot.

A good Samaritan called police and chased the driver until Hollywood Police officers were able to detain the suspect.

Hollywood Fire Rescue also responded to the scene after the car caught fire soon after the crash.

BSO deputies arrested the driver for fleeing the scene of an accident with property damage. The investigation continues.