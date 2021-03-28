Coronavirus vaccine eligibility in Florida drops Monday to those age 40 and up

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Eligibility is expanding for the COVID-19 vaccine, with another age drop taking effect on Monday.

Meanwhile, vaccination efforts hit a a big milestone this weekend.

at 10:38 a.m., Seadell Roundtree she received the 100,000 vaccine at the FEMA supported vaccination site at Miami-Dade College North.

“My grandkids, I can see them from a distance,” Roundtree said. “But now, we can be as a family again.”

On Monday, any Floridian over the age of 40 can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and one week after that, more adults will be eligible.

“We’re anticipating a rush,” said FEMA spokesperson Mike Jachels. “We’re ready for it, but the best thing to do is plan ahead and come prepared.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the long-awaited announcement on Thursday, marking an end to the days of patchwork eligibility rules that varied across different sites.

“All adults in the state 18 and over will be eligible for the vaccine Monday, April 5,” DeSantis said earlier this week.