WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis to highlight progress on Everglades Restoration Project

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is traveling to Miami Tuesday to hold a press conference regarding progress that has been made on the Everglades Restoration Project.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. near Miccosukee Indian Village.

According to the National Park Service, the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, (CERP), was authorized by Congress in 2000 to “restore, preserve, and protect the South Florida ecosystem while providing for other water-related needs of the region, including water supply and flood protection.”

As part of the project, a total of 10.7 miles of Tamiami Trail in the Everglades is either being replaced by a bridge or elevated.

A document from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection stated that three miles of Tamiami Trail would be replaced by a bridge and the other 7.7 miles would be elevated.

Ad

Three bridges were completed by October 2018.

Officials at the time said there was currently too much water on the north side that’s not doing anything, and not enough water on the south side.

By building the three bridges, water can flow from the north side of Tamiami Trail to the south side and rehydrate Everglades National Park, which will help restore the ecosystem and make a healthier habitat for plants and animals. It will also improve the fisheries.

So, why elevate Tamiami Trail if the whole point is to allow water to flow from the north side to the south? By elevating three sections of Tamiami Trail, water will be forced to flow underneath the three bridges that are adjacent.

The South Florida Water Management District is still working to remove the historic roadbed from Old Tamiami Trial, which acts as a dam.

The project is in its final phase and is expected to be completed by January 2022.

Ad

The CERP is the largest hydrologic restoration project ever undertaken in the U.S. and is costing more than $10.5 billion with a 35+ year timeline.