It’s April Fools Day, but incoming cold front is no joke

Expect temperatures in the 60s Friday morning

Nicole Lopez-Alvar
, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – It may be the second week of Spring and a gloriously sunny day in South Florida, but don’t be fooled this April Fool’s Day — a cold front is coming.

According to Local 10 meteorologist Betty Davis, expect warm temperatures and rain on Thursday, April 1, and a cold front of cooler, dry weather on Friday.

According to Local 10 meteorologist Julie Durda today, April 1, will be the last warm day before the front comes in Friday morning.

She explains, “The warm temperatures continue this morning, lows are in the 70′s. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s, as we wait for a cold front will move in.”

“Showers and storms increase as the front approaches just after 3 p.m. Storms could bring some flooding concerns across parts of South Florida,” adds Durda. “The front should clear after the sunsets and cooler, less humid, weather moves in with lows in the 60s Friday morning.”

