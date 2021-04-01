Investigation causing delays at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A law enforcement investigation caused delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport early Thursday morning.

A tweet from the airport said all entrance roadways closed down because of an investigation outside terminals 2 and 3.

Local 10 news crews arrived on the scene around 3:30 a.m. and saw a parking lot of cars along Griffin Road at the Perimeter Road entrance. People were standing on the road with their luggage in hand, waiting to get on airport grounds.

FLL is urging travelers to check with their airlines for flight statuses.