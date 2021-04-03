photo
Local News

Firefighters extinguish house fire in West Little River

Emily Hales, Assignment Desk Editor

Andrea Torres
, Digital Reporter/Producer

Miami-Dade County
West Little River

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters extinguished a house fire on Friday evening in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood.

The fire started in the back of the house near the intersection of Northwest 81st Street and Northwest Sixth Avenue, just east of Interstate 95, according to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Friday in Miami-Dade County. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department)

A group of firefighters was able to control the fire quickly despite having difficulties getting into the home, firefighters said. There were security bars over the windows.

No one was injured during the house fire and the cause of it remained under investigation on Friday night.

