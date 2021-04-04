Subject shot after opening fire at police officers in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Broward County.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, it happened in the area of Northwest 6th Avenue and 12th Street, just north of Sunrise Blvd.

Officers said they received a Shotspotter alert at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday and as they responded, the call was updated to a possible domestic incident in which a subject fired a gun at a family member.

Police-involved shooting under investigation in Fort Lauderdale. (WPLG)

As officers arrived, they were met by gunfire from a Black male, police said.

Officers returned fire and struck the male, who was rushed to Broward General Hospital in stable condition. He underwent surgery and is expected to survive, police said.

A gun and ammunition was recovered at the scene by police, they said.

Police are still in the early stages of their investigation.

Authorities said only one officer fired their weapon and no police were injured.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.