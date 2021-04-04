Heavy police presence responds to Miami Beach mansion after possible home invasion

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A possible home invasion in Miami Beach prompted a heavy police presence late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A helicopter and hostage negotiation team were even called into action.

Police surrounded the multi-million-dollar home after a possible home invasion and car theft, which led to two people to be taken into custody.

Police responded to a Miami Beach mansion after a possible home invasion. (WPLG)

According to officers, it all started around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when someone called 911 to report the incident happening at the property off Pine Tree Drive and West 43rd Street.

The details of what happened next are still unclear. Officers at some had to call out the hostage negotiation team after a suspect barricaded themselves inside a vehicle.

Police later detaining two individuals, though their current status remains unknown.

Throughout Sunday morning, detectives combed the property for clues. At one point they appeared to dust a Rolls Royce for fingerprints.

There was also a white range rover, which appeared to have crashed into some trees on the property. That vehicle was later taken away on a tow truck.